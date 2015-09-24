Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --Duncraft's owner Mike Dunn introduces the newest addition to their line of over 600 original Duncraft Exclusives with six new Suet Shield bird feeders, which come with their stainless steel insert designed to make suet last longer.



The Suet Shield is a universal wire grid insert made to effectively restrict feeding access for larger birds and squirrels. Squirrels will no longer be able to grab large chunks of suet through the 1/4 inch fine wire mesh, reserving the rest for desirable suet-loving birds like chickadees, woodpeckers and more. The protective metal basket fits any standard-sized suet cake.



"The new Suet Shield Blocker Feeder is just exactly what I needed to keep my woodpeckers happy. The squirrels and raccoons used to steal all my suet. Now there is always a meal for this male Hairy and other woodpeckers. Thanks Duncraft!" said a Duncraft customer.



The Suet Shield reduces suet consumption from larger birds by six times or more, helping suet cakes last for a week or longer. This convenient bird feeding solution is easy to install--simply place a suet cake in the stainless steel basket.



"Our customers love feeding suet because of the variety of birds it attracts, but larger birds can eat one suet cake in less than a day. We created the Suet Shield to preserve suet cakes for the small birds and, ultimately, to save our customers money," said Shelby Dunn-Kimball, our marketing officer.



There are six bird feeders in the exclusive Suet Shield product line: Sheltered Suet Shield Feeder, Sheltered Suet Shield Tree Mount Feeder, Suet Shield Blocker Feeder, Tail Prop Suet Shield Feeder, Upside Down Suet Shield Feeder and Window Suet Shield Blocker Feeder.



Depending on which Suet Shield bird feeder you get, you can hang where desired or mount against any flat surface for a more convenient bird feeding experience. The Suet Shield is only available at Duncraft and comes with any of the six Suet Shield bird feeders in this new product line for better bird feeding success.



Duncraft sells more than 80 suet feeders and 95 varieties of suet, now with the addition of six exclusive Suet Shield feeders designed to keep your birds fed 24/7, even if you're on a budget.



About Duncraft

In 1952, Duncraft, based in Concord, NH, became a leader in the backyard bird feeding industry with their original Flight Deck Windowsill Feeding Station, an innovative design at the time, bringing birds close-up while enjoying bird seed, peanut butter and water right outside your window. Today, Duncraft manufactures more than 600 original bird feeders and houses, designed for intermediate to advanced bird lovers. The largest online retailer of backyard birding supplies, Duncraft connects you with the products you need to succeed in your bird feeding adventures.



Customers interested in purchasing products in the Suet Shield line and other bird feeding supplies can visit Duncraft's website located at http://www.duncraft.com



