Durham’s Partnership for Children Appoints New Assistant Director

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2008 -- Angelica Oberleithner has been appointed Assistant Director for the Durham’s Partnership for Children, a Smart Start Initiative. Ms. Oberleithner was formerly the Program Director at the Orange County Partnership for Young Children. Her experience includes serving as Director of the PMHCC Best Practices Institute (BPI) in Philadelphia, PA, where her work focused on Treatment Foster Care reform, a key initiative in the Department of Human Services' permanency reform agenda. Prior to joining BPI, Angelica served as Division Director for Health Promotion and Wellness at one of the City’s largest social service providers, overseeing and managing a multitude of programs in the areas of Domestic Violence, HIV Prevention and Intervention, Child Welfare, and Maternal Health.



“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Durham’s Partnership for Children and to once again help them meet their critical needs serving the children and families in Durham County” stated Sherry Heuser, Senior Consultant for Capability Company, the executive recruiting firm that conducted the search. “Angelica’s experience as a Program Director for a Smart Start local partnership is invaluable.”



Ms. Oberleithner received her Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Vienna, Austria. She currently resides with her family in Durham, NC.



About the Durham’s Partnership for Children

Durham’s Partnership for Children was founded in 1994 and first funded in 1995 to administer the Smart Start grant in Durham County. Smart Start is North Carolina’s nationally recognized initiative to ensure all children enter school healthy and ready to succeed. Smart Start helps working parents pay for childcare, improves the quality of childcare and provides health and family support services in every North Carolina County. The Partnership works with funded partners (affiliated organizations) to achieve its mission: “To mobilize and unify the Durham community to create and support innovative and successful approaches to serving the needs of children 0-5 and their families.” Durham’s Partnership for Children also administers the Governor’s More at Four Program in Durham County. For more information about Durham’s Partnership for Children, visit http://www.dpfc.net or call 919-403-6960, ext. 221.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm serving nonprofits, institutions of higher learning and hospitals based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and conducts searches for fundraising professionals and executive leaders. Recruiting for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for delivering talented Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit their web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866-832-1136.

