WinXDVD Software Announces Supporting DVD to New iPad Air 2 Conversion

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --Digiarty Software, a highly praised multimedia software developer, boasts its abundant built-in profiles and constantly grants new profiles depending on trends of electronics market. Now, it has added new released iPad Air 2 profile for latest version of featured DVD ripping software – WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to help users rip DVDs to iPad Air 2 with no effort at all.



Sequel to iPad Air, iPad Air 2 has the same 9.7-inch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, but a thinner design (18% thinner than precious generation), improved 8 megapixel, f2.4 rear-facing iSigit camera and upgraded 64-bit A8X chip (40% faster CPU than Air) leading to much better performance running on iSO 8.1. In aspect of multimedia, the main supported video formats of iPad Air 2 are the same with other Apple tablet models, H.264 (resolution up to 1080p), MPEG-4 (a resolution of 640 X 480) and Motion JPEG (a resolution of 1280 x 720).



According to fans' words, they prefer to play DVD movies on iPad Air 2 since this new thinner and lighter tablet is much more convenient to carry during journey than iPad Air. It is known that iPad Air 2 cannot directly play DVD movies unless converting DVDs to compatible video formats. Therefore, Digiarty updates DVD ripping feature for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to support DVD to iPad Air 2 conversion with the hope of enabling users to watch their favorite DVD movies on iPad Air 2 anytime and anywhere.



Tutorial about how to rip DVD to iPad Air 2:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/rip-dvd-to-ipad-air-2.htm



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, the top-notch and user-friendly DVD ripping software, enables you to quickly convert any DVDs (even latest protected commercial DVDs, such as X-Men: Days of Future Past, Edge of Tomorrow, Transformers: Age of Extinction and so on) to almost all popular devices (including latest released), for example iPad Air 2/Mini 3, iPhone 6/6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 4/Edge, Sony Xperia Z3, PS4, Xbox One, Kindle Fire, Surface Pro, and deliver high video/audio quality. Moreover, the versatile editing tools and adjustable parameters are provided to meet the needs of advance option settings.



Price and Availability



Digiarty 2014 Autum special offer is ongoing until Nov. 15, 2014, with 50% discounted WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (cutting price from original $59.95 to $25.95) for awesome new autumn released DVD movies ripping and backup. Visit Autumn Deals page for getting more details:

http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/autumn-promo.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.



Digiarty Software Inc. devotes to developing the most advanced DVD/video conversion and backup solutions and providing best support and sales service. Since establishment in 2006, it has owned an accomplished multimedia software system, including DVD ripper/Author/Copy and HD Video converter and received a lot of good reviews from customers all over the world.