DVDFab 2016 Christmas Sales — Up to 50% Deep Discount on Hot-Selling Products Plus More Surprises

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, kicks off the biggest ever promotional sales to celebrate the most important holiday season of the year – Christmas and the New Year – offering storewide 25% off on all its shareware products, an amazing 50% deep discount on its Passkey portfolios, and an optional opportunity for potential customers to get an extra $30 Amazon Gift Card if they would like to trade in the competing products in favor of DVDFab. The promotional sales start today, and will last until January 10 of the upcoming New Year. Read on for the detailed story.



- Storewide 25% off on All the Shareware Products



In celebration of the largest and most important holiday season of the year, Fengtao Software is offering 25% great discount on its storewide products, hopefully users can get their most desired gifts for the ones they love upon this hilarious season. The discount works on all the shareware products including its DVDFab product line, media player product line and data care portfolios, no matter what OS options users choose. Given the exceptional opportunity, this could be the best time to get its No. 1 bestseller of all time - DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift – that packs all the lifetime versions of its Copy, Ripper, Converter and Creator modules into one bundle, because aside from the 25% coupon, anyone who orders this all-in-one bundle can also get an additional $20 Amazon Gift Card as a free gift. Be aware great offers never wait. You have to move fast as the promotional sales shall expire on January 10th, 2017.



- Save 50% to Get the World's Best Decrypter



For many years, the Passkey software from Fengtao Software has been the best DVD and Blu-ray decrypting tool available on the market. With the recent release of the all-new Passkey 9, the crown title of this world top-ranking decrypter is further consolidated. To celebrate the arrival of the Christmas and the New Year holidays, the company is also giving 50% off huge discount to users who either purchases Passkey for DVD, or Passkey for Blu-ray separately, or the two as a bundle. Don't make second thought, as this is probably the lowest price out there.



- Trade in Your Competing Products to Get $30 Amazon Gift Card for Free



Apart from the generous discounts mentioned above, there is more! If you are using some peer products from other competing vendors but are not so satisfied with its features, or services, or whatever, here comes your rescue. To celebrate the introduction of the reinvented DVDFab 10 and the Christmas holiday, Fengtao Software now allows users to trade in the similar products in favor of DVDFab products. As soon as your order reaches $100 after the discount is applied, you are qualified to receive an extra $30 Amazon Gift Card as an incentive. What's more, by trade-in, the company does not mean to ask users to actually give up their bought products, the only string attached is simply an e-mail sent to its service staff, with a screenshot proving they really are paid customers of the competing products. Once confirmed, they shall get the $30 Amazon Gift Card after placing an order valuing $100 after discount. Nice offer really! Don't miss out!



For the detailed terms and conditions of the DVDFab 2016 Christmas Sales, please refer to http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm



About Fengtao Software

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well known DVDFab software. It has more than 50 million global users.



More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn



Contacts:

Fengtao Software Inc.

Frank Chang, +86-10-84913343

marketing@dvdfab.cn

http://www.dvdfab.cn

https://www.facebook.com/dvdfabsoftware