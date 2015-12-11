DVDFab Christmas Deals: 1-Year Video Converter Free License Giveaway and Up to 30% Discount on Some Hot Products

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --On December 11, 2015, Fengtao Software, the industry leader specializing in DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, rolls out its Christmas Special Deals 2015, offering customers up to 30% discounts on some of its hot-selling products, plus an exceptional opportunity to get a lifetime license of its video converter software totally for free. The special deals start today, and end on January 4, 2016. Move on for the detailed story.



* VidOn Box Comes to DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Package Again



As the star bundle of all time from Fengtao Software, DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift consists of all the lifetime versions of the company's Copy, Ripper, Converter and Creator modules, which form a complete solution for backing up DVDs, Blu-rays and all the other videos of all formats. During this joyous Christmas time, this all-inclusive multimedia toolkit is offered at 25% off. Plus, the purchasers will get a $69.99 smart Android VidOn Box which is capable of streaming multimedia contents from PCs to large screen TVs, smart phones or tablets so that the purchasers can enjoy their favorite movies anywhere and anytime. If such a device has been in your wish list for a long time, maybe now is the best timing, as the special deals shall soon end on the coming January 4. Move fast!



* Everyone Gets a 1-Year Free License of Video Converter for Free



During the Christmas time, Fengtao Software is also giving away a 1-year free license for its DVDFab Video Converter. All the customers need to do is submit a valid email address for receiving the license information. According to the descriptions from the DVDFab website, this video converter software is able to convert all the video files into compatible formats for playback on a wide range of portable & mobile devices, smart phones, tablets, game consoles, etc. The conversion goes like blazing fast and the output video quality is genuinely astounding. The only thing that might hold your attempt back is the 1-year timeframe, but considering the fact that you are also granted the free updates and new features within the validity of the license, it still worth to grab. Don't hesitate.



* 30% off on Some Hot-selling Single Products and Bundles



Apart from the above-mentioned discounts, there is another 30% coupon applicable on some select hot-selling products, which include two single products, DVD Copy and Blu-ray Copy, and two bundle products, DVD Copy + DVD Ripper, and Blu-ray Copy + Blu-ray Ripper. Another point to mention, this coupon works only when you order the lifetime version of these specified hot sellers, regardless of what operating system you choose. Just help yourself to make it before time runs out on the forthcoming Jan. 4.



For the terms and conditions of DVDFab 2015 Christmas Deals, feel free to visit: http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm



About Fengtao Software

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well known DVDFab software. It has more than 50 million global users.



More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn



Contacts:

Fengtao Software Inc.

Frank Chang, +86-10-84913343

marketing@dvdfab.cn

http://www.dvdfab.cn

https://www.facebook.com/dvdfabsoftware