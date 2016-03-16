DWC Announces Appointment of Aziz Ghorbani as Senior Account Manager-Airliners

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (DWC) announced the appointment of Aziz Ghorbani as Senior Account Manager-Airliners. In this position, Aziz will lead the company's Airliners business and report to Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO. He will be responsible for the department's global key account management, customer & supplier relations, as well as operational and tactical decision-making.



Aziz brings with him over 13 years of robust experience in sales, key account management and channel development in charter aviation and clothing & construction businesses. In his aviation career since 2009, he has worked in the Middle East, Iran, Afghanistan and Africa attracting a wide clientele and engaging in strategic partnerships with leading airlines.



Commenting on the appointment, Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of DWC said, "We are pleased to welcome Aziz. His appointment will add significant depth to the Airliners department and corporate management team. The Airliners department is a vital element of DWC's business and I am confident Aziz will contribute in a big way as we continue to develop and execute our growth strategies and foray into a wide offering of commercial charters, group charters, charters for conferences, events, sports, film & entertainment, religious flights and ACMI leasing to name a few."



The company stated that it would continue to build the momentum of the Airliners business in the coming months to cater to the growing number of enquiries and customers.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success in 2014.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

For further information or to schedule an interview please contact:

Phone: +971 4 88 79 550

Email: passenger@dwc.aero



