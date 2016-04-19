DWC Successfully Completes Cargo Airlift of 25-Ton 40' Container of Energy Equipment

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --DELTA WORLD CHARTER (DWC) successfully completed a 25-Ton 40-Foot container airlift from Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST), Beek, Netherlands to Doha International Airport (DOH), Qatar on 5 April 2016. The transport was undertaken to facilitate the delivery of a separation unit with a control room for an energy company in Qatar, in the Middle East.



The cargo was hauled on a unique Ilyushin 76 aircraft with PS90 engines compliant to fly in the EU. The successful execution proved DWC's strong network and established relationships with operators, airport authorities and industry stakeholders, as well as the ability to deliver customer's urgent supplies in the most safe, environment friendly and effective manner.



Evgeny Syumbaev, Account Manager of DWC's Cargo Department, who handled the project commented, "This was for a new client who hired DWC for this very important airlift operation. There were many stipulations for the project and I am glad we were able to handle them amicably and to the complete satisfaction of the client. It has always been our endeavor to meet and exceed our customer's expectations with our quality and service."



DWC is a fast growing customer-driven aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions in the sector of cargo, private jets and airliners, as well as aircraft trading, leasing and marketing.



About Delta World Charter

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter is an aviation brokerage company that provides tailored solutions for Charter - Private Jets, Commercial and Cargo as well as aircraft leasing and trading services globally. The company is in its dynamic start up stage, with proven track record of success.



For more information, visit http://dwc.aero/



