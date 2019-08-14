Dymatboard to Showcase Acid-Free Mat Board at the CAFEXPO 2019

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2019 --Dymatboard is glad to announce that it will take part in the China Art and Frame Expo (CAFEXPO?2019 on 18th to 20th September in Yiwu International Exhibition Center, China (Booth No. C12–1). With over 20 years of experience, Dymatboard is adept at the research and development of acid-free mat board with professional and exquisite technique.



As the largest and the most influential exhibition for art and framing industry, China Art and Frame Expo serves as a comprehensive business platform for manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. The coming 18th China Art and Frame Expo is a showcase where more than 1,000 arts, crafts, and picture frame manufacturers from Korea, Italy, USA, Germany, Russia, Turkey, etc. will introduce their latest products. More than 40,000 buyers can have the chance to meet with pre-qualified suppliers and grasp the newest designs, materials and technology covering wedding decoration, framing moldings and equipment, arts and crafts, digital printings, Giclee, advanced mat board and so on.



Dymatboard gears up to participate in the 18th CEME and bring its best acid-free mat board to Yiwu. Dymatboard, an expert in researching and manufacturing frame mat board for twenty years, is well-known for its pursuit of acid-free mat board. The high-quality products and superior services have earned Dymatboard a good reputation in the mat board industry and enabled it to sell products to the whole world.



In the field of mat board manufacture, Dymatboard successfully develops acid-free mat board after fixing all the challenges and difficulties. For one thing, the acid-free mat board has many different colors according to specific paintings or artworks, which perfectly meets buyers' needs. For another, it has versatile uses such as packaging, frames, decorations and craftworks. Containing the buffer, eco-friendly picture frame mats can not only neutralize the acidic components of the artwork, but also counteract the acidic substances in the environment, prolonging the lifespan of works of art. Generally speaking, this advanced acid-free mat board has a ten times longer life cycle than its traditional counterpart, so that frequent touching and moving won't harm works of art that much, especially priceless ones. Another reason why customers and purchase agents pay particular attention to this frame mat is that it features insect prevention, mildew prevention and anti-corrosion.



In this ever-changing industry, Dymatboard has always spared no effort to create a better picture frame mats with advanced international equipment. In 2016, it imported the full automatic laminating product line for backing paper and cutting machine from Italy and Netherland. In this way, Dymatboard can produce nearly 150000pcs high-quality uncut mat board sheets a day, which enables it to provide the competitive lead time.



About Dymatboard

As an experienced China-based enterprise in Guangdong, Dymatboard has strict standards and massive production capacity to meet the mat board market. It promises to adhere to the principles of high standards of picture mats, as well as satisfactory customer services all the time. In addition, its focus relies on researching acid-free uncut mat board and pre-cut mat board. These products have attracted not only customers but also partnerships with global corporations including IKEA, Michaels, and Walmart.



Media Contact

Company Name: Dymatboard

Telephone: +86 13926185295

Address: No.22, Team 1, Guangtang Village, Huadu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Email: sales@dymatboard.com

Website: https://dymatboard.com