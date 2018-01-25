Dynamark Security Centers Brings in Surveillance Cameras in McAllen and Portland with Full of Functionality and Character

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2018 --With increasing rate of crime, violence, and theft, it is imperative to secure safety for family and business. With security cameras available in the market, it has become relatively more straightforward to keep vigil on the activities in and around the private property. Industries are also using surveillance cameras for surveillance and security in McAllen and Portland.



When it comes to home security, Dynamark Security Centers is one of the trusted companies that provide home 360 degree home security solutions to families in and around the Corpus Christi area. Since 1990, they have been providing the solutions to prevent intruders from entering the home undetected.



At Dynamark Security Centers, the experts are highly skilled and trained in installing highly sensitive intrusion detection devices at every point of entry. The system they provide can be programmed to sound an audible alarm if there is a breach. Not only would it alert one and one's family but also scare the intruder off by automatically sending a distress message to central monitoring who will contact local law enforcement dispatchers. It can also notify cell phones of members on the list.



Apart from the residential security, Dynamark Security Centers also offers commercial security solutions to keep the business safe and sound. As an ideal resource for industrial safety, they have been business owners in Corpus Christi or nearby area. After evaluating one's commercial property, the team of experts design an appropriate security system that will protect one's business around-the-clock.



They also offer security systems in McAllen and Harlingen at incredible rates. All these systems are programmed to provide the GPS tracking for young or senior drivers, monitoring location and speed, incorporated into the Total Connect App.



About Dynamark Security Systems

Dynamark Security Systems is the one place to go for a wide range of services that includes installation of home security cameras in Kingsville and McAllen apart from home theater, access control, fire alarms and more.