Dynamark Security Centers Excels in Security Systems in McAllen and Robstown, Texas

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2023 --Residential safety is the top priority for homeowners. The way crime rates are increasing, residential safety is at stake. News of burglary and robbery can always be found on the news. Investing in a security system is paramount to keep the family and valuables safe and secure.



Since 1990, the staff at Dynamark Security Centers has been offering home security solutions to families in the Corpus Christi areas. Over the years, they have amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience. They install cutting-edge security systems in McAllen and Robstown, Texas that render undetected entry by attackers practically challenging.



One can now install highly sensitive intrusion detection devices at all entry points, with various alarms going off in the event of a breach. The user can pre-set modern audio alarms. If utilized professionally, it will frighten away the intruder, notify homeowners and their loved ones, and send a distress signal to central monitoring, who will contact local police enforcement dispatchers. The alarm may also send text messages to predetermined phones.



Honeywell's Total Connect z-wave solution provides access to security features both at the panel and via a mobile app. This adds to the convenience of already available benefits. Integrated with the Total Connect App, the technology provides GPS tracking for young or elderly drivers, allowing them to keep tabs on their whereabouts and how fast they're going.



The Honeywell Asset Protection Sensor is a less well-known yet effective additional security measure. Combined with the Total Connect system, the Asset Protection Sensor prevents "movement-based" theft and burglary, making the facility far more resistant to such incidents. Even if users forget to arm their security system, the sensor will help protect their belongings.



Modern home security systems help protect homeowners and their families. They feel reassured that their valuables will remain safe no matter what happens around them. It features intrusion sensors that go off, informing users through text messages or email. Further, the security perimeters can be extended outside the physical structure.



Those living in remote places with winding driveways and locked gates may consider this an important consideration. Garage door monitoring systems can alert them if they accidentally leave the door open or if someone is trying to sneak in while they're not around.



Families with children being oblivious to keys can easily unlock the door and monitor their entry using a camera. The customizable app provides users with even more information and options. The Total Connect system is now compatible with the Amazon Echo, enabling users to adjust the thermostat and lights with a simple voice command.



For more information on home security systems in McAllen and Harlingen, Texas, visit https://www.dynamark.cc/security-systems/.



Call 361-852-5276 for details.



About Dynamark Security Centers

Dynamark Security Centers offers installation services for business and home security systems in Alice, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Kingsville, McAllen, Portland, and many other parts of South Texas.