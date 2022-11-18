Dynamark Security Centers Installs Advanced Home Security Systems in McAllen and Aransas, Texas

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 --Dynamark Security Centers has provided cutting-edge home security systems in McAllen and Aransas, Texas since 1990. Their years in the industry have provided the staff members of this company with a high degree of expertise and knowledge, which allows them to install the perfect security system on every property. Dynamark Security Centers offers customers high-tech security solutions that make it virtually impossible for intruders to enter their homes undetected.



Highly sensitive intrusion detection devices can be installed at every point of entry at home through Dynamark Security Centers. This company offers a range of options regarding the type of alarm that would be triggered in case of a breach. For instance, a security system can be programmed to set off an audible alarm that immediately alerts a house's residents and scares the intruder off. These systems may also be programmed to automatically send a distress message to central monitoring, which will contact local law enforcement dispatchers. Through Dynamark Security Centers, homeowners can install robust alarm systems in McAllen and Kingsville, Texas.



By installing Honeywell's Total Connect z-wave system through Dynamark Security Centers at their home, one can control their security system simply via a mobile app. Such new-age systems allow homeowners to monitor their homes right at their fingertips. Honeywell's Total Connect z-wave system can offer GPS tracking for young or senior drivers, monitor the car's location and speed, and make the relevant data accessible on the Total Connect App.



Homeowners can also enjoy the benefit of Honeywell's Asset Protection Sensor through Dynamark Security Centers. Used in conjunction with the Total Connect system, such a sensor uses "movement-based" theft prevention to provide a guard against burglary and theft. The sensor works with the security system to help keep home valuables safe, even if the alarm panel is disarmed.



Contact Dynamark Security Centers at 800-374-2527.



About Dynamark Security Centers

Dynamark Security Centers installs business and home security systems in Alice, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Kingsville, McAllen, Portland, and all of South Texas.