Dynamark Security Systems Brings in Super Efficient Home Security Systems in McAllen and Kingsville, Texas

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Installing the best home security system is essential for the safety and security of valuable possessions. The modern security system keeps a strict vigil in and around the house and keeps one notified about the surroundings' activities, even when there is no one at home.



A professional report confirms at least fifty percent of people have elders and kids at home. As such, it becomes even more imperative to ensure their safety and security. Besides, the crime rate has remarkably increased in recent times. All these aspects combine to force people to think of their home safety and security.



Dynamark Security System is a trusted and reputable home security company offering quality home security systems in McAllen and Kingsville, Texas, to maximize residential safety. They bring in high-tech security solutions to make it virtually impossible for intruders to enter the home undetected.



The highly sensitive intrusion detection device can be installed at every point of entry. It features specific options concerning the type of alarm that would be triggered if there is a breach. In other words, the system features an audible alarm that would alert homeowners and their families, scare the intruder off, and automatically send a distress message to central monitoring who will call local law enforcement dispatchers.



The best part about the system is that it can be operated through a mobile app. This gives additional benefits. It is also capable of tracking GPS for young or senior drivers, monitoring location and speed, incorporated into the Total Connect App.



Another remarkable enhancement is Asset Protection Sensor. The Asset Protection Sensor works with the Total Connect System to keep the burglars and thieves at bay. Used in conjunction with the security system, the sensor helps keep the valuables safe, even if the alarm panel is disarmed.



For more information on home theater in Harlingen and McAllen, Texas, visit http://www.dynamark.cc/home-automation/.



About Dynamark Security Centers

Founded back in 1990, Dynamark Security Centers strives to make a meaningful contribution to Corpus Christi and surrounding communities. They know that injuries and fire damage can be limited through the implementation of proper prevention techniques.