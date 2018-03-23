Dynamark Security Systems Introduces New Security Systems in McAllen and Port Aransas

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2018 --Dynamark Security Systems is all set to introduce a wide array of new security systems in McAllen and Port Aransas. The new security systems are particularly designed to provide improved home security solutions to families in and around the Corpus Christi area. Since 1990, the company has accumulated a great deal of experience and expertise. They utilize high-tech security solutions to make it virtually impossible for intruders to enter the home undetected.



The high sensitive intrusion detection devices can be installed at every point of entry to keep the unwanted people at bay. With numerous options available in the market, choosing the right system may at times become difficult. However, with Dynamark Security Systems around, finding one that best suits the needs and services are no longer difficult.



There are options for the type of alarm that would be triggered if there is a breach. Usually, all these systems would sound an audible alarm that would alert one and one's family, scare the intruder off, and automatically send a distress message to central monitoring who will contact the law enforcement dispatchers. The alarm can also notify cell phones of members on the list.



One can choose to install the Honeywell's Total Connect z-wave system which is essentially designed to control the security systems of the users through a mobile app. This gives one additional benefits one has access to at one's fingertips.



The system is loaded with GPS tracking incorporated into the Total Connect App, monitoring location or speed. Another protection enhancement is the Honeywell's Asset Protection Sensor. The sensor works with the security system to help keep one's valuables safe, even if one's alarm panel is disarmed.



To know more about home theater in McAllen and Corpus Christi, visit http://www.dynamark.cc/home-automation/.



About Dynamark Security Systems

Dynamark Security Systems is the one place to go for a wide range of services that includes installation of home security cameras in Kingsville and McAllen apart from home theater, access control, fire alarms and more.