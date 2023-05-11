Dynamark Security Systems Offers Security Systems in McAllen and Harlingen, Texas

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2023 --Dynamark Security Systems now offers high-tech security solutions for residential and commercial properties in McAllen and Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding areas. With many years of experience serving Corpus Christi and the South Texas area, Dynamark Security Systems provides quality security systems in McAllen and Harlingen, Texas designed to protect families and businesses around the clock.



The company's residential security systems include highly sensitive intrusion detection devices that can be installed at every entry point. Customers can choose the type of alarm triggered if there is a breach, such as an audible alarm that alerts them and sends a distress message to central monitoring, who will contact local law enforcement dispatchers. Additionally, Honeywell's Total Connect z-wave system allows users to control their security systems through a mobile app and on the panel, offering GPS tracking for young or senior drivers and asset protection sensors to guard against theft.



Dynamark Security Systems also provides custom-crafted commercial security solutions to meet each business's specific needs. The team can evaluate commercial properties, become familiar with business objectives, and design an appropriate security system to protect the business around the clock.



Dynamark Security Systems offers smart home automation solutions for those interested in home automation that enable users to control their security systems through their mobile phones. Homeowners can receive text messages or emails if one of the intrusion sensors is activated, unlock the door if their child forgot their key, and integrate with other devices for additional smart home automation features.



For more information on alarm systems in McAllen and Robstown, Texas, visit https://www.dynamark.cc/security-systems/.



To learn more about Dynamark Security Systems' security services or take the first step towards total safety, security, and peace of mind, customers can call them at (361) 852-5276.



About Dynamark Security Centers

Dynamark Security Centers offers installation services for business and home security systems in Alice, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Kingsville, McAllen, Portland, and many other parts of South Texas.