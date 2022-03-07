Dynamic Appliance Repair Voted Runner Up for Most Professional Servicer 2022

Carefree, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2022 --The United Appliance Servicers Association's MPS award is the most coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition is highly competitive, drawing more than 100 contest entries every year.



Dynamic Appliance Repair received Runner-up in the 3-7 Technician category. Nominees were judged on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicle, company logo, and web presence.



"We are extremely honored to receive this recognition. It's great to see our hard work and dedication is paying off. " says Kathy Slipek.



The ASTI is hosted by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA). It is the largest event of its kind, drawing more than 600 appliance repair professionals annually. Participants from around the US and Canada gather for classes in business management, marketing, and appliance technology.



Event attendees receive valuable training from top appliance manufacturers. Manufacturers and Industry Experts provide training on the latest in technology and repair trends, making the ASTI one of the most important events for appliance repair technicians nationwide.



To learn more about Dynamic Appliance Repair and their service, visit https://dynamicappliancerepairaz.com/ or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DynamicApplianceRepair/



About Dynamic Appliance Repair

We service all major household appliances, most makes and models. Specializing in built in refrigerators.



Straightforward service without the up-sell – that's the way we do business. You can expect a written estimate before any repair work begins, as well as our honest opinion on what you really need. Our pricing is authentic and transparent. We only recommend solutions that are best for your situation.



We have been in the appliance industry for decades and have full confidence in the ability to take care of all your appliance repair needs. We're a mid-sized company, which allows us the opportunity to maintain internal control over all appliance repairs and demand excellence that is second to none. This is what you can expect when you have your appliance repaired by us.