Dynamic Gift Now Offers Discounts on Personalized Lanyards

Cambridge, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --The Canada based manufacturer and supplier of marketing gifts and promotional items now offers a 47% discount on lanyards. Customers can order custom printed lanyards, plain lanyards, eco-friendly lanyards, and other ID accessories at wholesale prices and have them delivered in as little as five days.



"We're now offering huge discounts on bulk orders in addition to promising quick deliveries. Plain lanyards are always in stock and can be shipped same day. Clients looking for custom printed messages on their lanyards will wait a day or two longer, but the order and delivery will still be prompt," says a spokesperson for Dynamic Gift.



The company is the largest supplier of personalised lanyards. They serve clients across the country and even in the United States. Dynamic Gift also offers a free artwork design service on all its orders. Clients can upload their logo or any message in a PDF or SVG format, and the team will design a complete mock-up for free.



"Being a wholesale supplier and manufacturer allows us to offer clients a price advantage. We will beat any other prices that clients have been quoted. At Dynamic Gift, there's something for everyone. For clients looking for environmentally friendly options, we offer lanyards made from bamboo fiber, plant silk, and recycled P.E.T," he adds. As for those looking for standard options, there are two models to choose from: printed and dye sublimated neck straps, which come in a variety of materials, including nylon, polyester, and satin appliqué.



Beyond personalised lanyards, the company sells a wide range of marketing items including bags, bar accessories, calendars, home and décor items, pens, pet products, and more.



About Dynamic Gift Canada

Canada based Dynamic Gift has been supplying a wide range of premium imprinted marketing gifts since 2010. They are the number one supplier of custom branded promotional products in the country.



To learn more, visit, https://www.dynamicgift.ca/.