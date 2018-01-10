Dynamic Gift Offers Free Artwork Design Service on Marketing Gifts

Cambridge, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2018 --While promotional products are a cost-effective means for businesses to reach out to the existing and potential client, branding is an easy way to always remind them of your services. Customizing marketing gifts with a logo or tagline is very important. And that is why Dynamic Gift offers to do it for free.



"Procuring the logo in the right format, designing the draft of the promotional product, or even trying to explain ideas to the production team can be a stressful experience. This is why we offer to do the entire process for clients - for free. All that they have to do is to send us the logo along with a brief requirement. The design team will create a mock-up which can be changed before the item goes into production," says a spokesperson for Dynamic Gift. All of this is done at the initial discussion stage, i.e., even before the client commits to making an order.



The company offers a wide range of promotional items including personalized lanyards for $1 or less. Almost all their products are manufactured in Canada, which makes it easy for them to offer quick turnaround time – all orders can be delivered in five days or less. "We have a production capacity of over 50,000 products per day. We can handle any bulk order and have over 100 clips and fittings that customers can choose from," adds the spokesperson.



Among the company's clients include Fortune 500 companies like Honda, Gillette, Yamaha, Ferrari, and Mazda. "Our products are a popular choice for trade fairs, sponsorship events, workshops, meetings, conferences, etc.," he adds.



About Dynamic Gift

Dynamic Gift is Canada's largest manufacturer and supplier of promotional items and marketing gifts. Among the range of items, they sell including personalized lanyards, USB drives, eco-friendly gifts, and more.



Visit https://www.dynamicgift.ca/ to learn more.