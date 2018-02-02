Dynamic Recycling Breaks Ground on Renovation to Bristol Tennessee Plant

Bristol, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2018 --Last week Dynamic Recycling began construction on a renovations that would greatly increase the activity at their Bristol Tennessee plant. The company is installing equipment that will allow them take in waste materials containing ethanol in commercial packaging. The new equipment will give the company the ability to capture the liquid inside the containers and separate out the recyclable materials that make up the packaging. The company has plans for recycling the glass, cardboard, and plastic generated in the unpacking process.



"We provide safe and secure product destruction for our clients. In addition to that we offer the client an environmentally friendly way to destroy your waste perfume, waste beer, waste cosmetics, and all other waste commercial products containing ethanol," said President Brian Potter.



Operations are will become much more dynamic at the Dynamic Recycling Bristol Tennessee Distilled Spirits Plant (DSP). After construction Dynamic Recycling will be capable of beer recycling, wine recycling, perfume recycling, and recycling of any other ethanol containing waste in commercial packaging. The company currently only takes in bulk liquids in 55 gallon drums, 275 gallon totes, and tanker trucks. But with the company installing a custom designed network of conveyors, shredders, and dumping pits in order to begin unpacking waste in commercial packaging activity at the plant should increase dramatically. "We will need more staff to unload, sort, and process the materials. That's a great thing because it means more local jobs here in Bristol. We're very excited to fire up the new product destruction line," same Operations Manager Larry Moore.



"Getting our decasing operations down here to Bristol will be a huge accomplishment for us," said Mr. Potter. "It will enable us to streamline the waste straight to the DSP (distilled spirits plant). That will make life easier for our clients, the waste transporters, and our operations in Abingdon."



Dynamic Recycling current manages its beverage destruction and product destruction operations at a Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon Virginia owned by its sister company MXI Environmental Services, LLC. MXI Environmental Services also operates a DSP and has been recycling ethanol based products since 2001. "MXI's MRF will be able to focus more on our waste processing operations. We will also eliminate all the transportation of the bulk liquids from Abingdon to Bristol. That's an expensive and wasteful process that will go away when we get this operation up and running," said Mr. Potter.



The work is being performed by Burwil Construction of Bristol TN. The company is installing two baler, one shredder, and glass storage pits. The project is expected to be completed on March 1st.



About Dynamic Recycling

Dynamic Recycling is an environmental services company that offers generators of waste ethanol and alcohol a venue to recycle their materials. Dynamic Recycling owns and operates a Distilled Spirits Plant in Bristol, TN that is permitted to receive waste ethanol products for recycling. The company also owns a permitted Materials Recovery Facility at the same site, which gives the company the ability to take in waste in commercial packaging like expired beer or perfume. The ethanol is distilled from the waste liquid and put through a vapor phase molecular sieve to produce 200 proof fuel grade ethanol. The company sells the ethanol for fuels blending and other industrial uses.



