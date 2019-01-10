Dynamic Wall Art Prints for the Masses

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2019 --Sometimes art can be a bit picky for the home and office walls. What will clash or not can add some excitement for your well being. Digital artist Bill Waggoner has some things to cover your personal or work space that is easy or vivid on the eyes.



Balance with a sensation, striking the right note brings out a unique feeling of a well deserved art piece. Interior decorators love Artist Bill's palette of sizes of 12" x 18" up to 40" x 30" of unique styles when dealing with their clients. Print-On-Demand prints that are done from a well known lab, can give everyone multi choices of resonating art at http://www.artistbill.com/



One unique 30"x30" piece that sets out a splash and pulls of orange, yellow, mid blacks and red tones is "Abstract Burst". The inspiration of the sun blooms with fire and the chaotic back drops drips with a melting explosion. Or you want color pop, in that case 40"x30" print of "Abstract RR 17" thrives in harmonious hues of quirky blocks that adds depth to your walls.



About Bill Waggoner

He is a digital artist that is currently living in Iowa, and has been doing digital art for over the past ten years. His online art gallery is for everyone who enjoys art. His services offers print-on-demand art prints of various sizes as well of UV coatings and backboards. To check out more please visit the link at http://www.artistbill.com/