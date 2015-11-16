Dynamics Physical Therapy Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Physical Therapy in Gainesville, VA

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2015 --Dynamics Physical Therapy has been providing physical therapy in Gainesville, VA for 10 years. The doctors and staff are thankful for the decade of service they have been able to provide, and they look forward to another 10 years of helping residents in Gainesville with their physical ailments and injuries. To mark the occasion, the office is planning a 10-year anniversary party.



"The past 10 years have gone by quickly," said owner of Dynamics Physical Therapy, Dr. David Sahley. "Establishing a state-of-the-art physical therapy practice in Gainesville has been a lot of work, but helping residents of Gainesville get the physical therapy they need has been extremely rewarding."



When Dynamics Physical Therapy moved into its Gainesville office 10 years ago, it was little more than a vision. Through the hard work of the staff and doctors, that vision has become a reality. Today, Dynamics Physical Therapy is offering an array of services, ranging from treatments for neck pain and scoliosis to post-concussion and post-surgical rehab, at its state-of-the-art office.



Dynamics Physical Therapy is especially proud of the practice's decade of service, because the doctors and staff have developed significant relationships with many of their patients over the years. To ensure the highest level of care, each patient works one-on-one with a specific therapist throughout the course of their treatment. Each time they come to the office, they see the same physical therapist. Over the course of a treatment, the doctors and staff often get to know patients and develop meaningful relationships with them.



When asked about the party, one staff member described how the office plans to celebrate. "There are not many definitive plans yet," she said. "There will be refreshments, though, and everyone here will take some time to hang out. The doctors and staff will likely share some stories from the past 10 years, and there might be a few comments on the next decade."



However the practice ends up celebrating, Dynamics Physical Therapy's party will mark a meaningful anniversary. The doctors and staff hope this is just one of several decade-marking anniversary parties.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/