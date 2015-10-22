Dynamics Physical Therapy Gains Recognition for Third Year in a Row

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine, published monthly in the greater Haymarket and Gainesville area of Northern Virginia, places a microscope on the events, people, and businesses in the region. To recognize distinction within the community, the magazine presents their "Best of Haymarket" edition each year, which honors excellence in service for Northern Virginia denizens. Once again, the doctors and staff of Dynamics Physical Therapy Group are pleased to earn the magazine's nod for Honorable Mention of Physical Therapy for the third year in a row.



A therapist-owned and operated practice, Dynamics Physical Therapy Group addresses a wide array of physical conditions caused by everything from chronic conditions like arthritis to work, accident, and sports related injuries.



At the helm of the practice, owner Dr. David Sahley credits his staff for its success. In addition to their academic credentials in the form of doctorates in Physical Therapy, each practitioner also specializes in specific areas of study, so patients benefit from a cadre of knowledgeable therapists who can properly treat a plethora of conditions.



Reaching a readership of more than 10,000 people in Northern Virginia, Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine's "Best of Haymarket" edition is a poll driven survey among area consumers, which highlights the best of services from dining to entertainment to healthcare facilities throughout the region.



Dr. Sahley hopes the award will lead to greater awareness of their presence, so more patients will know where to go in search of treatment options.



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

With three locations in Gainesville, Haymarket, and Hernon, Dynamics Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic serving the greater Northern Virginia area. The four doctors on staff use a variety of techniques and equipment to address an array of health concerns including high tech modalities, manual techniques, and high tech exercise equipment designed to treat back injuries, knee pain, scoliosis, TMJ disorders, and neck pain.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/