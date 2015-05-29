Dynamics Physical Therapy Herndon Location Celebrating Over 10 Years

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --The doctors and staff of Dynamics Physical Therapy are pleased to announce their tenth year anniversary at its Herndon Clock Tower Gold's Gym location. In an ideal merger between physical fitness and physical therapy, Gold's Gym and Dynamics Physical Therapy share a location in Herndon's Clock Tower & Village Center.



"Serving the Herndon, (VA) community has been a great experience," said Dynamics Physical Therapy owner, Dr. David Sahley. "Having a state-of-the-art physical therapy center in the same location as a world-class gym is a win-win for our patients looking for a facility that combines the physical therapy they need, and the workout equipment they want."



In addition to being an Orthopedic Certified Specialist and Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist, Sahley teaches continuing education courses aimed at treating the spine and extremities to his peers nationally. A member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapists, Sahley is a highly respected member of the orthopedic therapy community with a lively lecture circuit that allows him to share best practices and therapies for patients throughout the nation.



Dynamics Physical Therapy operates on the premise that the best results come from 1:1 interaction with the same therapist every time. After a detailed assessment, the client will schedule follow up appointments with their therapist to meet their rehabilitation needs.



"Our partnership with Gold's Gym provides an excellent symbiotic relationship between therapy and the need for ongoing exercise that benefits our clients," said Sahley. "We are looking forward to another great 10 years here at our Herndon location."



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic with four doctors on staff. Their offices are located in Gainesville, Haymarket, and Herndon, VA. The doctors use exercise equipment, high tech modalities, and manual techniques to treat sports injuries, neck pain, whiplash, back injuries, scoliosis, knee pain, arthritis, TMJ disorders, and more. For more information, visit www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com.