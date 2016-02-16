Dynamics Physical Therapy Participating in 2nd Annual Spring Into Health Fair

Haymarket, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --On April 6, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington - Hylton Branch will be hosting the 2nd Annual Spring Into Health Fair, which will be open free of charge to interested members of the public. Like its location suggests, the event is a collaboration between Project Mend-A-House, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, and other interested organizations. For example, Dynamics Physical Therapy is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring as well as exhibiting at the 2nd Annual Spring Into Health Fair.



Given its name, it should come as no surprise to learn that the Spring Into Health Fair is meant to promote the health of local residents, which include those living in the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park as well as the rest of Prince William County. Instead, what should interest said individuals is the fact that the event will be featuring free health screenings, information sessions, as well as other activities of interest.



There will be free health screenings available for a wide range of issues. For example, Dynamics Physical Therapy will be handling balance and mobility-related issues, while other practices will be handling everything from vision and hearing to blood pressure. By showing up, local residents will have a chance to ask serious questions of medical professionals with no chance of being pressured into anything. Better still, if they pay attention to the information sessions that will be held at the same event, they can arm themselves with the information needed to keep themselves as well as their loved ones happy and healthy. For people who love participation bonuses, there will even be healthy snacks plus the chance to win door prizes such as one of five $100 VISA gift cards.



Participation in the 2nd Annual Spring Into Health Fair is one of the ways that Dynamics Physical Therapy shows its care and consideration for its patients as well as their community.



For more information about Dynamics Physical Therapy or the Spring Into Health Fair, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/