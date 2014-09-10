Dynamics Physical Therapy Receives Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine Honorable Mention, Second Year in a Row

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine is a monthly publication that focuses on businesses, events, and people in the Haymarket and Gainesville region of Virginia. Every year, the Piedmont Press and Graphics publication releases a Best of Haymarket. This year, Dynamics Physical Therapy received the Honorable Mention of Best Physical Therapy in Best of Haymarket 2014.



“This is the second year in the row we have received this honor,” said Dr. David Sahley, owner of Dynamics Physical Therapy. “We couldn’t be prouder that we have been recognized for maintaining and, in fact, raising our standards through this year.”



Dynamics Physical Therapy, a therapist-owned and operated practice, has been serving many patients in Northern Virginia for years. Dynamics Physical Therapy offers treatment for a wide variety of conditions. These include acute conditions, such as whiplash and sports injuries, and more chronic problems, like arthritis, gait trouble, spinal and joint pain, and more. With offices located in Gainesville, Haymarket, and Herndon, it is unsurprising that the Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine noted such a distinguished group of professionals.



When asked what he believed contributed to Dynamics Physical Therapy’s success, Dr. Sahley referenced the staff. “All of our physical therapists have their doctorates in Physical Therapy,” he said. “Additionally, each of our providers also has areas in which he or she is highly specialized. Whatever problem a patient has, there is someone on staff with specialized knowledge and training in that particular area, giving us a wide berth of talent and capacity with which to treat our patients.”



Dynamics Physical Therapy also prioritizes ease of access to care, and their attention to each individual. “Patients don’t need a prescription using Direct Access– they can always call to make an appointment,” said Dr. Sahley. “Additionally, we accept most insurance plans. We make it easy for people to come, and once someone has visited, we always schedule the same therapist to them for every future visit, so that they get consistent, exceptional care. People like this one on one approach for individualized care.”



Dr. David Sahley stated he was very pleased with the Best of Haymarket 2014 Honorable Mention. “Hopefully more patients will hear about us –and know that when it comes to choosing a Physical Therapist, they have a choice,” he said.



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic with four doctors on staff. Their offices are located in Gainesville, Haymarket, and Herndon, VA. The doctors use exercise equipment, high tech modalities, and manual techniques to treat sports injuries, neck pain, whiplash, back injuries, scoliosis, knee pain, arthritis, TMJ disorders, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com.