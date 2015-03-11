Dynamics Physical Therapy Sponsors the Spring Into Health Fair

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Dynamics Physical Therapy offers a variety of physical therapy and sports medicine solutions. Those who suffer from chronic pain, sports injuries, and other disorders turn to its offices for help. Dynamics' online information includes timely updates on social media regarding the latest developments in technology and therapies.



In the spirit of contemporary technology and treatments, Dynamics' support of the Spring Into Health Fair is a major boost for the Boys and Girls Clubs. As a leader in local healthcare, it is providing a platform for those who are at the mercy of the indecipherable aspects of the industry.



The Spring Into Health Fair is a free event. It offers health screenings for those who can't afford to visit a hospital. It will feature fitness demonstrations and workshops for staying in shape. The number of assessments they provide includes, but is not limited to:



- Vision

- Mobility

- Hearing

- A1C

- BMI

- Podiatry

- Postural Hypotension

- Mammograms



Dynamics Physical Therapy will be offering free balance screenings, conducted by Dr. Jennifer Dyson and Brenda Sale. In addition Dr. Joanne Balint will be offering a free vertigo and vestibular lecture during one of the workshops.



Additional workshops will cover medical topics, like how to prevent falls, what to do in the event of a concussion, and how to spot the early signs of Alzheimer's. Other logistical and financial advice is also provided, including frauds, scams, and how to talk to a doctor. Mental health workshops address depression, stress, anxiety, and work-related problems.



Of course, the event provides fun for the whole family. The number of activities expanded far beyond that of last year, thanks to Dynamics Physical Therapy and other sponsors. This year, the event features line dancing, an entire laser tag playground, a Wii play station, tap dancing, kangaroo boots, self-defense classes, martial arts demonstrations, and more.



For those interested in attending, the event takes place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington-Hylton. It will be held on March 21, 2015 and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5070 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, VA. For additional information visit springintohealthfair.com



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic with four doctors on staff. Their offices are located in Gainesville, Haymarket, and Herndon, VA. The doctors use exercise equipment, high tech modalities, and manual techniques to treat sports injuries, neck pain, whiplash, back injuries, scoliosis, knee pain, arthritis, TMJ disorders, and more.