dZine-Hub Prepare for Olympia Expo Showcase Olympia Event

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --The company, which also specialises in eCommerce website design and development enjoys a worldwide presence with offices in Manchester & Melbourne, but the Expo gives them an excellent opportunity to touch base with the public.



The Expo is taking place at Olympia in London on September 30th and October 1st. The organisers are hailing it as "an event dedicated to helping you develop your optimum ecommerce strategy."



dZine-Hub will be exhibiting at stand 88, and founder Abbas Tharkar commented: "The Expo gives us a wonderful opportunity to meet old and new clients."



"Any merchant, who requires consultation on how to get started on eBay, or improve their existing eBay/eCommerce businesses, can visit our stand and we would be happy to discuss their business requirements with them."



"Whether they have thousands of new items to upload, issues with eBay images, or are facing bottlenecks with expanding their eBay/eCommerce businesses, we are here to talk to them, understand what they need and then suggest the most optimal solutions to help their business grow."



dZine-Hub arrive at the eCommerce Expo having built an outstanding reputation as eBay branding specialists since their inception in 2009, and come recommended by eBay themselves to sellers looking to get their stores custom-designed and branded.



About dZine-Hub

The company's achievements include designing, customising and launching over 1300 eBay stores for eBay sellers around the world. dZine-Hub have also launched over 160 eCommerce businesses on the Magento platform for merchants selling online.



For more information about dZine-Hub visit http://www.dzine-hub.com/ebay-store-design/, or call us on +44 (0) 161 408 3726.



And details of the autumn's eCommerce Expo 2015 can be found at http://www.ecommerceexpo.co.uk/