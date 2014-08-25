E-Agent Announces New Social Media Service for Kiwi Real Estate Agents

Bucklands Beach, Auckland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --e-Agent NZ Ltd today opened a whole new marketing avenue for New Zealand agents, who have neither the time, the technical skills, nor the inclination to attempt D.I.Y. Social Media marketing. By providing its InstantON™ service portal, an agent can elect to have a near immediate presence on Social Media, at very low cost and with continuous content generation.



The InstantON™ program allows agents to select any or all services including Media Releases; Facebook; LinkedIn and Twitter services.



Limited to only 200 agents for the first year, the InstantON™ service provides a customised look and highly location specific content, while protecting against a "me to", copy-cat outcome.



With initial pricing ranging from $195 to $295 for customised setup and monthly content maintenance fees of just $29.95, e-Agent believes that it is offering maximal marketing impact at very reasonable entrance and ongoing costs basis.



About e-Agent

e-Agent NZ Ltd is also the parent company of The e-Agent Academy, which provides REAA verified online learning for New Zealand licensed real estate agents.