E-Agent Now Offering Top DIY eLearning System

Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --e-Agent NZ Ltd, a New Zealand based technology developer and marketing platform, today announced that is is now representing TalentMLS in New Zealand. e-Agent already acts as the New Zealand distributor for Epignosis (the Greece based developer) eFront professional level Learning Management System (LMS) and has added TalentLMS as a means to reach the smaller commercial eLearning marketplace.



The TalentLMS eLearning platform is a totally "cloud" based solution. It permits multiple course offerings; online payment; progress tracking; certificate of completion automation and full multimedia content, including streaming video.



TalentLMS provides a "Free" learning account and support learning groups ranging from 25 to 1,000 eLearners and monthly costs ranging from $29 to $349 respectively. This pricing structure allows for almost any organisation, to make use of this very effective and complete eLearning system and to do so without needed an in-house technologist.



More information on this powerful learning environment can be found HERE.



Finally, complete in-house training, without the issues!