E-Agent NZ Develops Wireless Solution to Enhance Real Estate Listings

Auckland, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --e-Agent® NZ Ltd today announced its intention to begin field-testing of its patented implementation of Apple's iBeacon™ technology (NZ Patent Pending #624509) for the residential and commercial New Zealand real estate marketplaces.



e-Agent calls this industry-specific implementation ListingBeacon™ and believes that it will see a significant uptake by real estate companies and individual agents. The technology will provide solutions for several problem areas within existing real estate marketing approaches.



When a ListingBeacon, featuring a small battery-powered Bluecats AU Bluetooth® transmitter, is placed at a property listed for sale, any individual within approximately 100 metres carrying any smartphone running a free app will receive offers of detailed information, photos and video; the option to communicate directly with the listing salesperson; and links to the agent's website.



This same ListingBeacon can notify people of open home schedules, send them calendar reminders, navigate them right to the property and importantly, register them without the need to sign in. The beacon can also be used to solicit open home feedback and all registrations are added to the salesperson's private, password-protected database.



Since all of this is permissions-based, there should be no issue of any intrusion into personal privacy, which is a key concern of the New Zealand consumer.



Back at the real estate office, placing a ListingBeacon behind selected window property photos will allow the brokerage firm to capture the attention of after-hours window visitors and even offer a specific salesperson's personal message.



In creating this new business marketing opportunity, e-Agent is counting on its already significant market penetration as an approved provider of annual continuing education for New Zealand real estate salespeople and agents.