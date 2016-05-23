Tauranga, Bay of Plenty -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --There are several commercial online Directories, available in New Zealand, but none that exclusively relate to "client reviewed" real estate salespeople and agents. With the opening of The e-Agent® Directory, such a full service real estate portal now exists.



In addition to providing the consumer with "vetted" reviews, The Directory also allows agents to write articles and blogs on consumer related property issues. In addition agents can post audio and videos, describing their unique services and qualifications and offer coupons for special discounts and services. The Directory is highly interactive and is designed to promote Google acceptance of its content.



Member agents may select from three different service levels ranging from "Free" to NZD14.95 per month, depending on the features they intend to employ.



With over 1,500 participating agents in the first week of operations, e-Agent anticipates that The Directory will prove popular with New Zealand real estate professionals and intends to open The Directory to Australian agents, later in 2016.



About e-Agent NZ

e-Agent NZ is the New Zealand "spin-off" of e-Agent USA and has a ten year record of providing technology services in New Zealand. e-Agent is available to serve both private and public sector business communities and is a member of the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce.