E-Agent Realty Headed by Multiple Continent Top Agent

e-Agent Realty, the model ListingBeacon™ real estate company, is headed by Denese Konowe.



Denese has a two decade long, multinational real estate background, having begun her career in the United States, back in 1995. For the first several years Denese worked with some of America's leading firms, including Century21 and Long & Foster, before opening her first office (Reston Homes, Inc) in Reston, Virginia.



Within just a few years, Denese went on to open several other Virginia based realty offices, before going national with her franchise Envirian, Llc.



By 2005, Envirian had sales operations in some 61 communities and employed over 500 salespeople. Denese and her husband Lee sold their share of Envirian and relocated to New Zealand in September of 2006 and are now full New Zealand citizens.



Denese, in addition to her U.S. and New Zealand realty licenses, maintains a current Agent License in NSW, Australia and has an office in Sydney.



About E-Agent Realty

The purpose of now opening a small real estate firm serving Bucklands Beach, Half Moon Bay and Howick (all Auckland suburbs), is to field-test the e-Agent ListingBeacon™ marketing platform. This hardware/software platform, based on Apple's iBeacon™ protocol, is designed to alert potential home-buyers of available properties and to assist in the marketing of listed properties.