E-Cigarette Australia Adds SMOK M65 Watt Xpro Mini Box Mod to Their Product List

Wallan, VIC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --E-cigarette Australia is known for its variety of authentic products that comes from trusted brands. The latest addition to the list is the mini mod recently released by Smoktech, the 65W SMOK Xpro M65 Mini Box 18650 VW MOD. This device may be miniature in appearance but it boasts features that are not common to existing mod. Its power can be adjusted from a minimum of 6 watts to a maximum power of 65 watts. The 65W SMOK Xpro M65 Mini Box 18650 VW MOD battery can be replaced with a new one after it runs out of juice. Smoktech designed the unit to be made of aluminum alloy therefore giving it a unique look. The mod has a charging port provided at the bottom which can be charged using a micro USB.



The SMOK mod is mini in size and is measured to be 37mm in length, 22mm in width with an 85mm height. Its firing pin is adjustable and spring loaded with a 510 thread. The product bought comes with a cable for micro USB charging, a 510-eGo adapter, spare screws and a small-size screwdriver and a user manual. The 65W SMOK Xpro M65 Mini Box 18650 VW MOD has built in venting holes located at the end and the design is made to avoid any accidental slip.



The product and its full specifications may be viewed through this link http://www.ecigarettesaustralia.com/collections/mods/products/smok-65w-xpro-mini-box-mod. Battery installation instructions are provided on the website. To set the mod, the power button must be pressed 3 consecutive times within 2 seconds in order for the display menu to appear. The same button is then used to change interface. For locking and unlocking of the device, the power button must be pressed 5 consecutive times within 2 seconds. The output power of the device may be adjusted with an increment of 0.1watt by using the + and – buttons. When purchasing the product, the battery is not included.



About E-cigarette Australia

E-cigarette Australia is a company that offers a wide range of electronic cigarette products and accessories. It is owned and managed by Michael and Scott. The company offers authentic products provided by reputable brands from starter packs to e-juices. For more information, contact them through e-mail at sales@ecigarettesaustralia.com. They may also be reached through phone 03 6248 4407 and mobile 0477 204 002.



