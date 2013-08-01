E Cigarettes hit sales of 1.2 billion this year. Huge industry growth for Electronic Cigarettes.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2013 --E Cigarettes- a novelty four years ago now, about to hit $1.2 billion in sales, according to Wells Fargo securities analysts this year.



The use of e-cigs has also grabbed the attention of countless tobacco users worldwide. Creators and product users claim you can enjoy a cheaper, healthier cigarette without the bad smells, second-hand smoke, or cancer causing chemicals.



Simple facts and product analysis prove they do not contain tar, tobacco, carbon monoxide, or ash and users will receive the same amount of nicotine as a regular cigarette. In most cases each cartridge runs less than $2, and is equivalent to an entire pack of cigarettes or more. The average consumer can expect to save over $1,000 in a one year span using e cigs.



You won’t “smell” like a smoker any longer. Different flavors are available. No more second-hand smoke.



A study, entitled ”Efficiency and Safety of an Electronic Cigarette (ECLAT) as Tobacco Cigarettes Substitute, followed 300 smokers with no intention of quitting for 12 months. Participants were given electronic cigarettes with three different levels of nicotine content. By the end of the year, 13% of test subjects who had been administered cartridges with the highest nicotine content had quit smoking entirely.



Conventional Nicotine Replacement Therapy, like patches and nicotine gum, have a 12-month smoking cessation rate of approximately 12%, in smokers who want to quit cigarettes. This suggests e-cigarettes could actually be more effective than traditional NRT.



Some may question whether e-cigarettes can be viewed as an aide to quitting smoking for conventional tobacco users. CEO of Clearette Electronic Cigarettes, makers of Electronic Clearettes, says e-cigarettes are not a health product, but they are a product that is scientifically proven to be less harmful than conventional tobacco. At the same time, he stresses the fact that an e-cigarette contains no tar and no tobacco. It produces no second-hand smoke. Regulations prevent his suggesting that his product is healthier or safe.