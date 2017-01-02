Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --India's warehousing and cold chain sector is still developing in comparison with other countries. Driven by an increase in production and organised retail, the warehousing sector is the major segment contributing towards the growth and competitiveness of Indian logistics industry.



Cold Chain industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16 percent until 2016-17. India's e-commerce retail market is also growing at a fast pace.



Also the report provides the information on the upcoming Indian and World projects on warehousing and cold storage facilities, including critical decision making parameters such as risk factors and SWOT analysis. 10% of the report is customisable as per customer requirements.



Key topics covered in this report include:



1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Current Market Scenario

1.3 Historic and future demand for Warehousing and Cold Storage facilities in India

1.4 Present GOI policy on Warehousing and Cold Storage facilities

1.5 Potential investors - PE/JV/Financers

1.6 Risk Factors

1.7 SWOT analysis

1.8 Recommendations



