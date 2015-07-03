E-Commerce Turning to Storage Units in Manchester for Growth

Manchester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --Online retailers have found great convenience in using self-storage services such as that of Storage Manchester, for the growth of their business.Storage Manchester is an online company that provides clients with the ideal storage space. More and more self-storage units have been used for commercial purposes compared to previous years, and the number just keeps increasing annually.



Many online business owners found that using storage units is a cheap, secure and flexible way to have their stocks stored. The website, http://www.storagemanchester.co, offers a "Business storage" type that is ideal for online retailers who can't afford to rent another office space but would love to have additional storage space. It is not only a practical solution but it is also perfect for companies that are just starting out or planning to expand.



Storage facilities also provide a good solution to security concerns of any business. Secure storage is important to keep things organize and to make sure that important items and documents are safely tucked away. Storage Manchester for example, employs hand scanners such as biometrics for identity verification, electronic gates with door alarms and surveillance cameras watching over the facility as well full-time security guards. These security measures assure any client that unauthorized access to their stored items will be thwarted.



The idea of flexibility also comes as a budget friendly convenience to online retail owners as they only need to pay for storage that they need. If their stocks increase, they can just add more storage space, or if they require lesser space, then they can do so too, quickly adjusting to their budget. They simply pay for only the space they need.



