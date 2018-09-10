e-Design Launches TS80 Smart Soldering Iron, Their Second Portable Soldering Iron

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --e-Design, a market leader in the smart soldering iron, electric screwdrivers and mini DSOs (Digital Storage Oscilloscopes), today introduces his TS80 Smart Soldering Iron. This is a portable and easy-to-use electric soldering iron adopting Internal Heating solution with accurate temperature control and fast heating speed.



The pen-sized TS80 Smart Soldering Iron is equipped with USB type-C power jack, supporting 9V/2A QC3.0 standard power source; it can be directly powered by power banks and smartphone quick charger, complied with QC3.0 standards making it convenient for bench working and field repairs, especially for repairing RC cars and multirotors.



TS80 controller is built with CNC machined aluminum alloy shell, and features a digital OLED screen display, so users can monitor the status of the soldering iron at a glance. Thanks to the perfect balance of internal resistance, TS80 boasts an excellent heating performance and high efficiency. Its soldering tip uses a 3.5mm gold-plated audio plug and an internal thermal ceramic heating core. Through pure copper heat conduction, it can quickly transfer heat to the tip of the soldering tip, achieving a high speed in heating up and temperature control.



Within the compact structure, TS80 is equipped with a STM32 chip, ensuring a smart control in the rise and fall of tip temperature and features smart modes as sleep mode, automatic power-off, and others. As another e-Design's classic product features, TS80 is also open-sourced in the application layer; users are able to reprogram its source codes, reset temperature rising curves and custom functions, and develop new firmware freely as needed.



"Since day one, e-Design has been upholding the brand promise—to offer smart and innovative mini products for our customers," says e-Design's Senior Manager, Mini Genius. "TS80 Smart Soldering Iron once again refreshes people's image of a soldering iron; instead, a good soldering iron can be smart, slim, neat and nicely built with excellent performance."



About e-Design

Established in 2000, e-Design is a globally recognized leader in soldering products with proven solutions that go beyond what is expected. The company integrates product design, technology development, independent production, and sales, meanwhile offers customized production service (OEM, ODM). In 2009, its first mini oscilloscope was introduced and its smart mini soldering iron was launched in 2015. e-Design prides itself on offering innovative, neat and high-quality alternatives to traditional tools.



To learn more, please visit http://www.miniware.com.cn.