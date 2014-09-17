E & E Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Outdoor Heaters and Cooling Fans

Lakeland, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2014 --Marie and Elden Johnson are excited to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.OutdoorWarmthAndCooling.com. The website offers a range of products designed to keep your patio at a comfortable temperature including fireplaces, patio heaters, fire pits, and misting fans. The Johnsons were inspired to start their website by their desire to provide outdoor comfort during all four seasons of the year to their customers. They plan to provide their customers with high quality items that can make customers’ patios a nicer place to be throughout the year.



There are many excellent heating and cooling products offered within the merchandise of OutdoorWarmthAndCooling.com. The website provides products that can help people create the right temperature during all of their outdoor events to keep their family and their guests more comfortable. The site carries products including cooling fans, fire pit tables, hanging patio heaters, misting fans, portable fire pits, tabletop patio heaters, outdoor fireplaces, gas patio heaters, and much more. In the future, the Johnsons plan to add new products as they become available so that their customers can continue to enjoy a wide selection of quality products.



Providing a website that is designed to be easy to use and informative is of the utmost importance to the Johnsons regarding OutdoorWarmthAndCooling.com. The website is built to be easy to navigate with several categories to help customers find what they’re looking for quickly and easily. There is a lot of information about the different products given on the product pages so that customers can make informed decisions when it comes to what products they want to add to their patio.



In addition to the main website, the Johnsons are also launching a blog located at http://www.TheWarmthAndCoolingBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to outdoor heating and cooling. The Johnsons will be writing about how to choose the right product for your needs, how these different products work, and the benefits of the products offered on the main website. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with further information to help them better understand their choices.



About OutdorrWarmthAndCooling.com

OutdoorWarmthAndCooling.com, a division of E & E Solutions, LLC, is owned and operated by Marie and Elden Johnson.



