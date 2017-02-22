E Flipbook Publisher FlipBuilder Simplifies the Jobs of Content Creators

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2017 --FlipBuilder announces the launch of e flipbook publisher as an ideal helper for content creators to transform static PDF files into interactive flipbooks in minutes. With an intuitive interface and rich templates, the e flipbook publisher could be more helpful for those who don't have flipbook making experience.



The process involves three steps of importing the PDF file, customizing the design, and exporting the content in multiple output formats. Without any code of line, anyone can create their own flipbooks in minutes.



For content creators, one of the most troublesome problem is that their published content is not compatible with all the mobile devices, and some of readers can't access the content with handy devices. With this e flipbook publisher, content creators never worry about the problem of compatibility.



FlipBuilder can help content creators create flipbooks that are based on the latest HTML5 technology, making sure that the flipbooks created by the software are compatible with all mobile devices. That is, anyone form anywhere with any device can view the flipbooks without any limitation.



With FlipBuilder, content creators don't have to spend extra money and time on content promotion. This e flipbook publisher allows them to share their content to social networks or via email, which makes their content reach more people. Also, FlipBuilder is an ideal e flipbook publisher for content creators to give a new meaning to their flipbooks and win appreciations from public.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a professional digital publishing platform, providing best solution to convert static PDF files into interactive online flipbooks. It also provides dedicated customer service to help clients in every stage of product selection and after-sales solution. Check out more details about this PDF to flipbook converter.