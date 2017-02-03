E Flow Technologies Announces SMARTPACK Flexible Fan Packs

Burton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2017 --E Flow Technologies presents SMARTPACK™ innovative flexible fan packs. A range of customizable axial fan packs, SMARTPACK is engineered to meet stringent low-noise and efficiency requirements in industrial and commercial ventilation, refrigeration and heat exchange applications.



SMARTPACK's construction includes a strong metal frame with a plastic skin, custom-configured Multi-Wing fan, an AC or EC motor and protective fan guard. Durably built, E Flow's SMARTPACK provides neutral and clean aerodynamic conditions—amplifying the benefits of the extensive Multi-Wing axial fan range of products.



SMARTPACK is offered in 560 mm, 630 mm, 710 mm, 800 mm and 900 mm diameters. The AC SMARTPACK meets strict industrial requirements and is available worldwide. The EC version achieves and maintains the highest possible efficiency levels within a wide operating range, including temperatures of -40 degrees to 176 degrees F (-40 degrees to 80 degrees C).



"SMARTPACK sets a new standard to satisfy high-efficiency and low-noise level requirements," says Jim Crowley, president of E Flow America. "SMARTPACK can be upgraded for enhanced performance from the base configuration to meet specific customer needs."



E Flow offers an advanced selection software to optimize, qualify and document the SMARTPACK based on customer needs. To view additional product information and videos, visit www.eflowtec.com, call 440-834-9400 or email info@eflowtec.com.



About E Flow Technologies America, Multi-Wing America and The Crowley Company

E Flow Technologies America, a leading provider of advanced fan packs, is an entity of The Crowley Company, founded in 1972. Multi-Wing is North America's leading supplier of high-performance, modular axial fans in the broadest range of materials and blade profiles. Headquartered in Burton, Ohio, and ISO 9001:2008, 14001:2004 certified, The Crowley Company delivers exceptional service and high-efficiency products to exceed stringent and ever-changing requirements for HVACR, industrial heat exchangers and engine cooling markets.