Middlefield, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2021 --E Flow Technologies announces the expansion of its SMARTPACK™ product line to include a 480 – 600V 3-phase AC voltage 50/60Hz product. The new SP900EC fan pack is ideal for heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) applications in Canada where 575V are required, eliminating the need for a power converter. SMARTPACK model SP900EC 7.5 kW can deliver up to 20 percent more airflow than other state-of-the-art fan packs. The motors and drives are UL compliant.



"The new SP900EC SMARTPACK enables increased cooling capacity with the same cooler footprint, or a footprint reduction with the same cooling capacity," says Martin Ochs, sales director of E Flow Technologies. "It's a more efficient solution with fewer components that potentially reduces costs. SMARTPACK allows entirely new options in customers' general product design."



Modular, SMARTPACK is engineered to meet stringent low-noise and high-efficiency requirements in industrial and commercial HVACR and heat exchange applications. SMARTPACK's construction includes a custom-configured Multi-Wing fan, AC or EC motor, fan guard and shroud made from a strong metal frame with a composite inlet. E Flow fan packs have a robust design to meet the toughest environmental conditions, including airflow temperatures from -40° to 176°F (-40° to 80°C). This is possible with SMARTPACK's IP55/IP66 internal rotor motor and its drive, which are outside the airflow. SMARTPACK is offered in 35.43- and 49.21-inch (900 and 1250 mm) diameters. High-efficiency and fully controllable, EC SMARTPACK systems have a robust motor design with built-in EC technology.



SMARTPACK can be used efficiently in applications requiring higher static pressure. At medium-/high-pressure duty points SMARTPACK is capable of up to 10dB(A) noise reduction compared to other state-of-the-art fan packs. E Flow fan packs set a new standard for medium-pressure fans with the lowest possible operating noise and highest performance. The modular design makes replacement of a component easier rather than replacing the entire fan pack.



About Multi-Wing Group

Multi-Wing Group was established in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 1972 as Multi-Wing America. Headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. Multi-Wing America is North America's leading supplier of high-performance, modular axial fans in the broadest range of materials and blade profiles. Multi-Wing America is ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2004 certified. www.multi-wing.net



About E Flow Technologies

A global company, E Flow Technologies is an entity of the Multi-Wing Group. E Flow Technologies delivers exceptional service and high-efficiency products that exceed stringent and ever-changing requirements for the commercial and industrial HVACR, heat exchangers and engine cooling industries. E Flow Technologies produces the most energy-efficient fan packs, which include custom-configured, high-performance Multi-Wing fans and a broad selection of AC and EC motors. E Flow's SMARTPACK™ and CUSTOMFAN™ fan packs deliver a quick return on investment for HVAC, refrigeration, ventilation and engine cooling industries. The team at E Flow Technologies has more than 60 years of industry experience. Their technical expertise, business awareness and application insights bring advanced innovation to every fan product and customer solution.



