E & G General Store, LLC Becomes USBA Member

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --The USBA today announced that E & G General Store, LLC, a local and prominent general store in the city of Mount Gilead, is now an accredited USBA Member.



As of October 8, 2014, USBA has verified that E & G General Store, LLC, maintains minimal consumer or employee complaints and honest marketing practices.



E & G General Store is a local Mount Gilead general store. Located at 5721 Co Rd 30, E & G maintains the "mom-and-pop" style storefront while maintaining affordable prices. E & G General Store distributes many of their products through community marketplaces; some showcase items include quality Ohio State and Avon products at competitive price points.



“We confirm all members closely abide by the Code of Ethics,” said Sarah Hopper, an account executive at the USBA, “because we acknowledge the significance of protecting consumer trust.” In 2014, the USBA will continue to offer membership to only companies which are audited prior to membership. Each company undergoes a rigorous verification process prior being offered membership.



In the age of the Internet, it has become significantly more common for customers to research a business's reputation as well as accreditations issued by third parties prior to considering making a purchase. E & G General Store, LLC has consistently maintained an overwhelmingly positive reputation among business review sites, public records, the USBA, and organizations which advocate customer rights.



About E & G General Store, LLC

Additionally, E & G General Store, LLC has recently been rated highly with organizations which monitor the progress of consumer protection and business trust. E & G General Store, LLC's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the state of Ohio.



For more information on the services of E & G General Store, LLC, please visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/E-G-General-Store-LLC/686837891375332