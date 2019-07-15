Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2019 --Right now, much of the world is enjoying the boat weather throughout the Mediterranean, Caribbean and the hundreds of lakes, rivers and other waterways. With so many boaters on the water, the coast guard and other marine patrols around the world are urging concern with boaters regarding safety. One way to increase safety is by making sure the marine battery on boats is fully charged and stored properly. Marine batteries account for 8% of all boat fires and that's not counting the fires that are started by faulty marine batteries on a nearby boat that spreads to other boats. Proper storage and care of a marine battery will both increase safety and extend the life of the battery.



The first guideline is caring for how and where the marine battery is stored. Marine engines and batteries are often located in enclosed compartments to keep them from the marine environment, namely moisture and salt spray. While this can protect the battery from corrosion, the battery might suffer from too much heat especially when in use. Even sealed batteries have some sort of venting system that needs exposure to fresh air or air circulation. Protect your battery from exposure but always make sure it has got plenty of air circulation.



All batteries should be kept in a fully charged state. By charging only partway, sulfate will remain on the plates and eventually harden decreasing the amount of charge available the next time the battery is charged. If a battery is starting to lose its ability to gain a full charge or is getting "tired", it must be equalized. This can be done while docked and it is recommended reviewing the manufacturers requirements for equalization voltage, time and frequency.



Next, temperature during storage can cause issues for a marine battery. Freezing can cause irreparable damage to the internal charging plates and the housing, even if at full charge. Alternatively, high heat is associated with self-discharging characteristics. While temperature-controlled storage is ideal, it might not be feasible. When expecting temperature extremes or extended storage, batteries should always be removed.



Always check the connections at the battery to be sure that they are tight and free of any corrosion. A loose connection could make for a unhappy day of boating costing money, time and frustration. Semiannual inspection is suggested.



Finally, as trivial as this sounds, keeping the batteries clean will help extend its life and mitigate any issues associated with grime. Battery charge attracts dirt, dust and grime from being near an engine, on a boat for a long time or a host of other reasons. Wiping the battery often with a cloth or brush using a mix of baking soda and water will cut through any grime but be sure not to let the mixture get in the battery. After cleaning, the marine battery must be fully dried or a circuit may be created that will drain the battery.



Happy battery, happy boating.



