London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --European-based TraceMyFile Ltd. introduces e-Right, a mobile multifunctional SaaS system that opens up a completely new approach to how users' digital belongings are managed online and in the cloud in the era when the world goes more and more global and digital. e-Right focuses on privacy and control over users online belongings and offers users a wide range of services – from intelligent file storage and transfer for individuals to white label solutions for companies.



e-Right sees its mission as protecting individuals rights to set their own rules for their files online. The company aims to outperform single function cloud storage and transfer providers with lower prices, more advanced features and a focus on European privacy definitions, unlike many big American companies that may sell user's information.



"Digital democracy is under threat and we encourage users to join our mission to protect individual's right to set their own rules for their digital belongings" announces e-Right Executive Chairman Gunnar Nilsson. "Our promise to e-Right customers is we will keep fighting for your 'e-Rights' by adding more and more features to protect, store and manage your digital belongings."



e-Right services include:



Store & Sort - upload files and images to e-Right from your desktop, mobile device or tablet. Get 50GB of free storage when opening a new account. Additional storage is available for minimal fees. (66 for 1TB storage for 12 months).



Watermark - free flexible watermark editor for visible watermarks and text stamps on images.



File Transfer - easy swapping/sharing of large files, free password protection, all without ads. Up to 2GB per transfer for free, available through traditional email or by link creation but no links or emails are created when transferring between e-Right users, which makes it the safest transfer service available.



e-Right Protection - PGP 2048 bit file encryption and focus on European data asset protection laws, e-Right offers more security for your digital assets.



The company is also launching a full suite of business features for organizations and corporations, including a premium white label solution.



Upcoming e-Right services include file tracing and tracing reports, invisible watermarking, photo edit/enhance, block-chain technology for files, misuse warnings, safe chat and advanced tools for supporting your e-Rights online: such as e-wills, digital signatures, insurance of your online belongings and more. These services are under development and will be launched in steps during the next 2 – 12 months.



e-Right services are available on http://www.e-right.com and as iOS and Android mobile applications. e-Right will be available for non-smartphone users in December 2016.



About e-Right

e-Right is a is a new European SaaS platform focusing on privacy and control over users online belongings, with the philosophy "your files, your rules." Available for web, desktop, and mobile. e-Right services include intelligent file storage, file transfer, watermarking and more. The company was founded in 2014 by Gunnar Nilsson with a mission to make the internet a better place and stop the anarchy on the web. e-Right works in accordance with the latest European data protection regulations.



Contact:

Gunnar Nilsson, CEO

gunnar.nilsson@e-right.com

e-Right (TraceMyFile Ltd.)

Sweden House 5 Upper Montagu Street WH1 2AG London, UK