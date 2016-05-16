EA Dimensions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Indoor and Outdoor Furniture

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Eric Radecki is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.InOutdoorLiving.com. The website offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor furniture including modern daybeds, sectional sofas, fire pits, outdoor chairs, and wicker furniture. Radecki was inspired to start his website by his own interest in modern decor for the home. He started his website as a place where customers could find a huge selection of quality modern furniture with great prices.



There are many quality furniture pieces featured within the merchandise of InOutdoorLiving.com. The website offers products including outdoor dining furniture, outdoor sofas, wicker ottomans, outdoor tables, sectional sofas, table top fire pits, outdoor rocking chairs, and more. Going forward, this site will accommodate customer demand for indoor furniture as more time is spent thinking about how to create a warm and cozy atmosphere during the cold winter season. New product offerings will feature modern-day solutions to making your space called "home" a desired place to spend time relaxing.



Providing a wide selection of quality home furniture is very important to Radecki. He has built great relationships with several different furniture suppliers in order to provide customers a huge selection of quality furniture. He selects the different products for InOutdoorLiving.com by hand so that he is sure that he is offering the best items to his customers. Customers coming to the website are sure to find excellent prices on designer and brand name products offered on the site.



In addition to the main website, Radecki is also launching a blog located at http://www.LivingSpaceBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics related to home decoration and furnishing. Radecki will be writing about the latest trends in home decor, how to design indoor and outdoor areas of the home, which furniture items might look great in different areas, and the different features of the furnishings offered on the main website. The goal of the blog is to provide additional information to help customers select the items that they need to furnish their homes.



