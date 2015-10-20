Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2015 --Improved visibility is important to all aircraft operators but is especially important for aircraft that tend to operate in remote or unimproved areas. The twin Otter and the CASA 212 work daily in these environments.



"These working aircraft typically operate from a very short and unimproved fields. Many times these fields have poor lighting or are in high traffic areas. Both of these issues are addressed by using the BoomBeam HID lights. The BoomBeam HID lights offer unparalleled safety for daytime recognition as well as night time operations. These aircraft work in harsh environments and operate on a tight budget. BoomBeam HID addresses these major safety issues while eliminating light failures and lens damage." Said David LoPresti, VP Sales for LoPresti Aviation.



The BoomBeam HID light kit replaces the existing landing and taxi lights with new light assemblies, cables, ballasts and mounting hardware. All BoomBeam HID light kits come with a 5 year warranty on parts.



For details call LoPresti Aviation or a LoPresti Partner or come by our NBAA booth N3411.



About LoPresti Aviation

LoPresti Aviation, http://www.LoPrestiAviation.com, is based in Sebastian, Florida is "The Leading Provider of Aviation PERFORMANCE Solutions. LoPresti Aviation has a world-wide reputation for producing high performance and highly efficient aircraft modifications. LoPresti Aviation's current focus is to develop landing and taxi light upgrades for turboprop and jet aircraft.