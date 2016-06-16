Eagle Grove Advisors Emerges to Give Millennials a Fee-Only Financial Planning Solution

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --Launched as nothing less than a great financial planning equalizer, regardless of the size of one's bank account, Eagle Grove Advisors opens its game-changing doors. Supplying the Millennial marketplace with a relatable approach to growing wealth, Founder, and Penn State grad, Eric Gabor has tapped into a wellspring of potential. One of less than 3,000 Certified Financial Planners under the age of 30 in the United States, Gabor has his finger on the pulse of what Gen Y'ers want. They want comprehensive financial planning that suits their long term goals, has an affinity for technology, monitors progress, and adjusts itself according to what life may bring. No old-school tact here. Just a fee-only, fiduciary approach that's gives nationwide savvy to those poised to accumulate impressive wealth.



Based on a fee-only structure that resembles a gym membership, Eagle Grove Advisors' clients are billed monthly. The initial planning fee is between $1,000 and $2,500 and then an ongoing monthly fee of $140 to $350 entitles them to unlimited phone and email support as well as face-to-face meetings throughout the year. All investments are managed on TD Ameritrade/Betterment Institutional platforms, and no minimum account balance is required.



Gabor is excited to work with his peers and said this about the opportunity, "Millennials are entering the wealth accumulation part of their career yet, we're too often underestimated because of our temporary limitations. Many advisors turn away prospects because they don't meet a minimum account size to invest with. It's a shame because Millennials' will see a compound annual growth rate of nearly 15 percent over the next 15 years. Our financial assets are projected to grow from last year's $1.4 trillion to $11.3 trillion by 2030. At Eagle Grove Advisors we're committed to respecting that and help our clients get in that stream of revenue."



Technology-focused, transparent, and without sales tactics Eagle Grove Advisors keeps clients financially organized nationwide. Gabor is a member of the XY Planning Network, which is a leading organization of fee-only financial advisors that specializes in helping members of Gen X and Gen Y. He is also a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).



