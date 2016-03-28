Eagle Ranch Academy Awarded Three-Year CARF Accreditation

St. George, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --CARF International announced that Eagle Ranch Academy has been awarded a Three-Year Accreditation for its adolescent Residential Treatment, Day Treatment, and Intensive Outpatient programs. This three (3) year accreditation decision represents the highest level of CARF accreditation that can be awarded to an organization in the health and human services industries.



In its March 14, 2016, written notification to Eagle Ranch Academy, CARF President/CEO, Brian J. Boon, Ph.D. stated: "This achievement is an indication of your organization's dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served. Services, personnel, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards."



By voluntarily pursuing and achieving this accreditation, Eagle Ranch Academy demonstrates that it meets international standards for quality of care, services, and best practices in all areas of operation. In the health and human services industries, CARF International accreditation provides a visible symbol that assures the public of a provider's commitment to continually enhance the quality of services and programs with a focus on satisfaction of the persons served.



To earn the CARF Three-Year Accreditation, Eagle Ranch Academy voluntarily put itself through a rigorous peer review process. ERA demonstrated to a team of evaluators/surveyors, during multi-day on-site visits, its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.



ERA's co-founder and Executive Director, Paul Arslanian, stated: "Going through CARF accreditation is a very difficult process. The CARF standards can be extremely challenging to achieve. That's one reason why obtaining the highest CARF accreditation is so significant to any organization in the health and human services fields. We are pleased to have earned CARF's highest accreditation."



"Eagle Ranch Academy has always maintained high standards, and going through the CARF accreditation process has validated that we have been and continue to be on the right path; providing the very best quality of care, services, and practices possible. It also demonstrates ERA's commitment to pursue excellence in everything we do. While the CARF Accreditation is an honor of which we are proud, at Eagle Ranch Academy, our reward is to be part of the long term success of the students and families we serve."



Eagle Ranch Academy is a closely held company with offices in St. George, UT. Since 2005 Eagle Ranch Academy has been providing services for "at risk youth" / adolescents (ages 12 through 17) from all areas of the United States, as well as from around the world. With an enrollment limited to 57 boys/girls, Eagle Ranch Academy provides an extensive therapeutic program and nationally accredited academic component on its beautiful state of the art campus (approx. 3 acres) designed and built specifically as a residential treatment facility.



One unique aspect of Eagle Ranch Academy is its Choice Based - Behavior Change Therapeutic Model. It includes emphasis on eight (8) core values (Accountability, Honesty, Forgiveness, Acceptance, Integrity, Respect, Trust, and Service), and provides every student countless opportunities each day to learn, practice, and demonstrate how to live these values. Through this Choice Based – Behavior Change approach, each student is able to internalize these important values. This leads to long term change; not just during treatment, but for a lifetime.



About CARF International

Founded in 1966 as the "Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities", and now known as "CARF International", the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at http://www.carf.org.



For additional information about Eagle Ranch Academy,



please contact James Arslanian, Admissions Director, at (435) 652-8488 or jla@eagleranchacademy.com.