Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2018 --Eagle Technology, a leader in the development and sale of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems and Enterprise Asset Management solutions, will embark on a joint venture with CompuCal Calibration Management Solutions. The companies will collaborate to offer integration between Eagle's Proteus CMMS suite and CompuCal's Calibration Management software to streamline maintenance procedures and calibration of gages and instruments. The combined offering will also assist with FDA regulations, audit and compliance requirements.



Organizations are looking for asset management, PM scheduling, calibration, inspection, and OT/IT integration from a single source. The integration of two best of breed products will provide maintenance and quality control teams with an exceptional tool kit to manage their maintenance and calibration needs. The software can also integrate with ERP or MES software for a connected enterprise.



"Eagle's real-time integration with factory floor, analytics, and building automation and CompuCal's calibration solution for Data Centers, Life Science, Laboratories, Food and Beverage and Manufacturing facilities provides a powerful combination of tools for today's maintenance professionals." Harry Kohal, VP of Business Development, Eagle Technology.



By joining forces to cooperatively assist factories in managing their maintenance and calibration, this partnership can be described as a new benchmark in maintenance management and calibration standards.



"In the world of CMMS software solutions there are different areas of expertise required, Maintenance, Inspection, Inventory and Calibration management. Many solution providers will have expertise in a few of these areas but not in all four, so they fall short of being a true complete solution. Combining the expertise and knowledge of Eagle Technology and CompuCal covers all four areas and brings a unique new unmatched solution to the market." - Matthew Dornan, Sales Director, CompuCal.



About Eagle Technology, Inc.

Since 1986, Eagle Technology has been a leader in development and sale of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions. To date, they have had over 3,000 users in 34 countries, and have developed partnerships with companies like Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Trane, and Tridium. These partnerships have enabled Eagle Technology to promote, manage, and service customers worldwide.



For more information, visit http://www.eaglecmms.com and follow us on Twitter at @ProteusCMMS or on Facebook @eagleCMMS.



About CompuCal

CompuCal Calibration Management Solutions is an engineering-based calibration management software development company. Their in-house expertise spans over 50 years in the engineering industry. CompuCal provides calibration management software, configured to integrate into other systems and thereby offering a complete solution for our clients.



For more information, visit www.compucalcalibrations.com.