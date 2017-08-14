Eagle Technology Announces Live Webinar on the Importance of Intelligent Buildings and Building Automation Integration

Mequon, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Eagle Technology has announced an upcoming webinar entitled "BAS & CMMS Integration: Making a Smart Building "Smarter". The webinar which will take place on August 16, 2017, at 11:00 EDT will feature Bob Allan, Global BDM - Intelligent Buildings and Strategic Alliances as a guest presenter.



In recent years, Building Automation Systems (BAS) and Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) has taken off. With technology advances in areas such as smart thermostats and fire and condition alarms, the automation market has progressed exponentially. When it comes to better facilities management, building automation and integration needs to be established.



Eagle Technology develops CMMS software for factories, hospitals, education institutions and other large buildings. Its flagship software product is Proteus CMMS. Proteus CMMS with mobile data capability keeps people connected for easy data sharing and access from wherever they are.



Proteus CMMS is the only solution with direct integration to virtually any BAS on the market. When Proteus CMMS is integrated with a BAS, it will process alerts and alarms from the BAS and then feed them automatically into a standard work order process. The integration between BAS and CMMS is significant because it creates a comprehensive tool that leads to better building management, energy reduction, and cost savings.



Eagle Technology has a history of offering Proteus CMMS to companies to help them reduce downtime and keep their production schedule running smoothly while also keeping machines and tools in the best possible working order by running routine maintenance on time. Proteus CMMS helps clients collect the Big Data that results from running a complex manufacturing operation and distill it down into understandable reports that give companies all the information they need to make the right decisions for ongoing efficiency and profitability.



It's an exciting time in the building automation industry, during this webinar attendees will examine BAS and CMMS trends; the benefits of BAS and CMMS integration; what moving your data to the cloud means; and how-to calculate your maintenance cost ROI.



This webinar will be hosted by Eagle Technology on August 16, 2017, at 11:00 EDT. Register for the live webinar at: https://lnkd.in/enFmnUC.



About Eagle Technology, Inc.

Eagle Technology, Inc. is a leader in the development and sale of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions.



