Mequon, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --Eagle Technology, Inc. will be demonstrating its Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software, Proteus MMX, and how it enables IIoT connectedness for Digital Factories at Hannover Messe.



It is estimated that 50 billion devices and objects will be connected to the Internet by 2020. Yet today, more than 99 percent of things in the physical world remain unconnected. To capitalize on this opportunity, companies are deploying Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions.



IIoT generates many opportunities for the manufacturing industry. It is changing the way production processes are executed, it enables optimum utilization of resources, improves asset monitoring, and most importantly, offers smart decision-making capabilities. The IIoT provides a foundation for the transformation of the manufacturing industry and Eagle Technology has capitalized on this opportunity. Proteus MMX, an integrated IIoT solution, provides the backbone for a digital factory to connect devices to keep their factory operating in top condition.



Using OPC technology, Proteus MMX continuously monitors alarms and alerts generated by manufacturing machinery (as reported by machine controls). Once detected, Proteus MMX automatically creates a work order and sends it to a maintenance technician's smart phone (or tablet). With proper corrective action, the maintenance technician fixes the problem; assuring that machine is up and running in best operating condition.



IIoT solutions are not only revolutionizing the growing connectedness of devices but also the demand for more sophisticated tools. Sophisticated design tools are required to develop complex engineering systems that can be embedded in the IIoT. Proteus MMX uses intelligent integration with other digital factory software tools such as manufacturing execution systems (MES), supply chain applications, and ERP software.



Stop by booth # at Hannover MESSE to see firsthand how Proteus MMX enables IIoT connectedness for Digital Factories by connecting, monitoring, and automating equipment maintenance and management.



